Removal of Women panel chief Manisha Gulati sought for joining BJP

Jalandhar, April 21

Taking up the issue of joining the BJP during her tenure as the Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission, three state activists have written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking a clarification from Manisha Gulati and calling for her removal for not keeping the sanctity of the post.

Nawanshahr-based Parvinder Singh Kitna, Chandigarh-based lawyer Hakam Singh and Ludhiana-based Kuldeep Singh Khaira have said during her tenure as the chairperson, Gulati joined the BJP on February 15. They said they were expecting her to quit after directly taking part in political activity, but instead she continued to hold on to the post.

The activists have also written to Minister for Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur, the Punjab Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development. “It is surprising no government authority has so far taken note of the fact and sought clarification from her, seeking reply as to why she joined a party during the course of her tenure,” they said.

“A reply must be sought and if found unsatisfactory, the chairperson must be removed and the post be filled by the state government in a transparent manner,” they added.

Kitna said leaders such as Iqbal Singh Lalpura and Vijay Sampla were heading commissions before the elections. “They quit their posts to take part in polls. But Gulati has chosen to stay on,” he said. Defending her decision, Gulati said: “When I had joined the BJP, election code was in place and the EC had all the powers. It didn’t take action against me. If some activists have lodged a complaint now, there is every possibility that some forces may be working behind them. I have my tenure till 2024.” Gulati had taken charge in 2018 and got a three-year extension from the Congress government in 2021.

