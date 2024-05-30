‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar

Tribune News Service

SBS Nagar (Punjab), May 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Constitution is not a book and is a representation of Guru Nanak's ideology in modern India. It upholds those same values, he said.

The Congress leader was addressing a public meeting at Kahma village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on the last day of the campaign ahead of the Phase-7 of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

He said that RSS and BJP which tend to change the Constitution are attacking that thought. Gandhi described the Lok sabha election 2024 as a battle between two ideologies.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Rahul said, “Khatakhat engine will start…Before that you need to remove Modi ghataghat”.

He said that the public sector has a new trend of contractual employment and we will put an end to it.

“The issue of drug menace was raised by me first and everyone made fun of it. We will put an end to it,” said the Congress leader.

Interacting with the locals, Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government has affected the economy of the country, especially that of artisans.

“This is because Modi is in favour of big industrialists and due to wrong GST policies,” he added.

Rahul further said that the farmers will get support from INDI Alliance. He said if the Congress is voted to power, Rs 1 lakh annually will be given to ‘poor women’.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi