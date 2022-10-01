Renowned cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander appointed VC of Baba Farid University of Health Science

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, September 30
Renowned cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS), Faridkot. The post had been lying vacant for the past two months since Dr Raj Bahadur resigned.
People will see palpable change
It is a great responsibility entrusted upon me and I will give my hundred per cent in fulfilling it. We will develop a system of coordination through which all good things of one medical college will be shared with other institutes. Dr Gurpreet Wander
At present, Dr Wander is the vice-principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and chief cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute, a unit of the DMCH.
Speaking after the appointment, Dr Wander said, “It is a great responsibility entrusted upon me and I will give my hundred per cent in fulfilling it. We will develop a system of co-ordination through which all good things of one medical college will be shared with others. At present, all medical colleges and hospitals are working as independent and separate units, but we will try to bring these together.”
ਦਿਲ ਦੇ ਰੋਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧੰਤ ਮੰਨੇ-ਪ੍ਰਮੰਨੇ ਡਾ. ਗੁਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਵਾਂਡਰ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਬਾਬਾ ਫਰੀਦ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਸਾਇੰਸਜ਼ ਕੇਂਦਰ ਫਰੀਦਕੋਟ ਦੇ ਵਾਈਸ ਚਾਂਸਲਰ ਦੇ ਅਹੁਦੇ ਤੇ ਨਿਯੁਕਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ …ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਓਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਯੋਗ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਇਹ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਲੋਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਲਈ ਵੱਡਮੁੱਲਾ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਵੇਗੀ… pic.twitter.com/1z3sRKhJSI— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 30, 2022
He said the main shortcoming in the present healthcare system was that the paramedical support was not technically sound. The doctors have strong understanding of their field, but paramedics and nursing staff lack technical know-how. “We will update the paramedical staff so that teams of doctors and paramedical staff emerge stronger,” he said.
Talking about the Department of Cardiology at the BFUHS, he said people would see a palpable change. Patients would not be required to go anywhere else as all their problems would be taken care of there only, he said.
After doing DM and MD in cardiology from the PGIMER, Dr Wander joined the DMCH in 1988 as a lecturer in the cardiology unit. He was one of the few cardiologists in north India to start specialised cardiac services. He was also instrumental in planning, developing and setting up of Hero DMC Heart Institute in 2001, a tertiary cardiac care centre.
He has conducted experimental studies on atherogenicity of oxidised cholesterol and a collaborative study on coronary heart disease. He was a member of the core committee that formulated ‘Indian Guidelines for Management of Hypertension’ in 2001, 2013 and 2019.
Dr Wander was awarded Dr BC Roy National Award in 2006 for development of specialties from the President. He has also been bestowed with ‘Distinguished Achiever State Award’ by the state government.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...