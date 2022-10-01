 Renowned cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander appointed VC of Baba Farid University of Health Science : The Tribune India

Renowned cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander appointed VC of Baba Farid University of Health Science

Was instrumental in setting up Hero DMC Heart Institute in 2001

Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 30

Renowned cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS), Faridkot. The post had been lying vacant for the past two months since Dr Raj Bahadur resigned.

People will see palpable change

It is a great responsibility entrusted upon me and I will give my hundred per cent in fulfilling it. We will develop a system of coordination through which all good things of one medical college will be shared with other institutes. Dr Gurpreet Wander

At present, Dr Wander is the vice-principal of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and chief cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute, a unit of the DMCH.

Speaking after the appointment, Dr Wander said, “It is a great responsibility entrusted upon me and I will give my hundred per cent in fulfilling it. We will develop a system of co-ordination through which all good things of one medical college will be shared with others. At present, all medical colleges and hospitals are working as independent and separate units, but we will try to bring these together.”

He said the main shortcoming in the present healthcare system was that the paramedical support was not technically sound. The doctors have strong understanding of their field, but paramedics and nursing staff lack technical know-how. “We will update the paramedical staff so that teams of doctors and paramedical staff emerge stronger,” he said.

Talking about the Department of Cardiology at the BFUHS, he said people would see a palpable change. Patients would not be required to go anywhere else as all their problems would be taken care of there only, he said.

After doing DM and MD in cardiology from the PGIMER, Dr Wander joined the DMCH in 1988 as a lecturer in the cardiology unit. He was one of the few cardiologists in north India to start specialised cardiac services. He was also instrumental in planning, developing and setting up of Hero DMC Heart Institute in 2001, a tertiary cardiac care centre.

He has conducted experimental studies on atherogenicity of oxidised cholesterol and a collaborative study on coronary heart disease. He was a member of the core committee that formulated ‘Indian Guidelines for Management of Hypertension’ in 2001, 2013 and 2019.

Dr Wander was awarded Dr BC Roy National Award in 2006 for development of specialties from the President. He has also been bestowed with ‘Distinguished Achiever State Award’ by the state government.

#Baba Farid University of Health Science #Faridkot

