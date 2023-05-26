Reopen rural dispensaries: BJP to AAP govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The BJP has claimed villagers in the state were not able to get access to basic health services as the AAP government had allegedly shutdown rural dispensaries.

In a statement, BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the AAP government in Punjab was playing with the lives of rural citizens by depriving them of even basic healthcare facilities.

Stating that considering that temperature was expected to rise, Shergill said, “That need of the hour is to reopen rural dispensaries, which the AAP government has been closing at lightning speed.”

Taking a dig at the government, Shergill said those at the helm of power were not even aware that during a heat wave, medicines like paracetamol and ORS were most essential. — TNS