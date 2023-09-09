Repair work of STPs

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora visited Muktsar town on Friday and said that the government would spend Rs 10 crore for the repair and maintenance of three non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the town. Besides, the construction work of a STP in Bariwala would begin soon. TNS
Ropar man found murdered
Ropar: A 49-year-old resident of Adarsh Nagar locality was found murdered on the Gaushala road, here, on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dwaraka Dass and had been missing since Thursday night. Ropar SHO Pawan Kumar said several injuries due to a sharp weapon were found on body of the deceased. A case has been registered. TNS
Farmer dies by suicide
Abohar: A 42-year-old man, who cultivated cotton crop on contract basis, died by suicide here on Friday. The deceased, identified as Ram Singh of Dhani Karnal Singh, consumed insecticide and was admitted to a private hospital where he died. His family said he was upset for not being able to pay the contract-money to the land owner.
