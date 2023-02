Repair work on, trains to remain cancelled, diverted

Ludhiana, February 22

The Railways has announced that in order to execute the work of non-interlocking at Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomtinagar-Malhour and yard remodelling work over the North Eastern Railway, several trains would remain temporarily cancelled, diverted and regulated.

The cancelled trains include, 18103 Tatanagar-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express (March 1), 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express (March 4).

Those diverted are 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express (on March 2) diverted via Malhar, Lucknow, Manak Nagar; 15934 Amritsar-New Tinsukia Express (on Feb 24) diverted via Bandh Bareta, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Zaffarabad; 13151 Kolkata-Jammu Tawi (on Feb 23 to March 2) diverted via Zaffarabad, Sultanpur, Lucknow; 13308 Firozepur Cantt-Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express (on Feb 19 to March 2) diverted via Lucknow, Rai Bareilly.

The trains which have been regulated are 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express for 40 to 120 minutes on February 20, 21, 22, 27 and 28; 13307 Dhanbad-Firozepur Cantt Ganga Sutlej Express for 90 minutes on March 1 and 2; 15652 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Express for 30 minutes on Feb 22 and March 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Northern Railway officials said some trains on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur section would remain suspended due to a traffic block in Ferozepur. These would include 06982/04464 Ferozepur-Ludhiana and 04997/04625 Ludhiana-Ferozepur special on February 23, 25 and 28, March 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30.