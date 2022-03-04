Repatriation of doctors bid to ‘dilute share’ in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

The SAD and AAP have objected to the Chandigarh Administration’s proposal to repatriate 112 doctors from Punjab working on deputation in the UT and hire those from other states, terming it a bid to “dilute” state’s share in the UT’s administration.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema alleged UT officers had hatched a “conspiracy” to send back 112 doctors to their parent state while campaigning for the Assembly elections was on. The UT advertisement to hire doctors from Haryana, HP, etc. was in violation of the Punjab Reorganisaton Act, he said.

Slamming the move, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann said under the Act, 60% share of Punjab was reserved in all kinds of services in Chandigarh. But the Centre had decided to abolish deputation from Punjab to the UT. First, the Congress was violating Punjab’s rights and now the BJP was doing the same, he said. —