 Repent quitting Congress, says Verka in Amritsar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Repent quitting Congress, says Verka in Amritsar

Repent quitting Congress, says Verka in Amritsar

Ex-minister joined BJP in June last year

Repent quitting Congress, says Verka in Amritsar

Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

Former Congress MLA from Amritsar West Raj Kumar Verka, who joined the BJP after losing the 2022 Assembly elections, today announced the ‘ghar wapsi’.

Before leaving for New Delhi to rejoin the Congress officially, Verka in Amritsar said he had committed a mistake by quitting the party. However, he did not confirm if he had met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his apolitical visit to Amritsar to perform ‘sewa’ at the Golden Temple.

“I repent leaving the Congress. I am going to New Delhi to rectify this mistake by making ‘ghar wapsi’. I was in touch with the party high command. I am going to rejoin the party in the presence of senior leaders at New Delhi,” he said, hinting that more of his ‘humsafars’ who had quit the Congress too, would come back along with him.

Verka joined the BJP on June 4, 2022, along with Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sundar Sham Arora, and others at the party office in Chandigarh.

About quitting the saffron party, he said: “Kuchh to Mazboorian rahin hongi, yu to koi vafadar bewafa nahin hota. I had observed that the BJP seldom has any plan for Punjab and Amritsar. Moreover, they (BJP) could not accommodate all sections of society. So, I decided to submit my resignation. Only the Congress can unite the country”, he said.

Verka, a prominent Dalit leader from the Majha region, had a long stint of over two decades with the Congress. He served as the vice-chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for two terms. He made his debut from the Verka Assembly constituency in 2002. After being defeated in 2007, he bounced back in 2012 and 2017 from the Amritsar West seat. He also became Cabinet Minister in the Punjab Government as Minister of Social Justice, Medical Education and Research during the previous Congress regime.

#BJP #Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

3
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

5
Delhi

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

6
Trending

Man beats up son in public after catching him smoking hookah in cafe

7
India

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

8
Sports

Arijit Singh to perform before India-Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad

9
World

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Operation Ajay: Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Israel lands in Delhi

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms

Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...

Reuters photographer killed, 6 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

Reuters photographer killed, 6 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

‘Damn You Mosquito’: Shubman Gill fan arrives in Ahmedabad with hilarious banner ahead of IND-PAK match

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi

His message is delivered virtually during the flag-off event...


Cities

View All

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

Parties may find the going tough in civic body elections

4-year-old boy dies at GND Hospital, family thrashes doc

Metalled streets, clean drinking water supply major needs, say residents

Not allocated by MC, parking lots functional

Anti-drug campaigner shot at in Tarn Taran, hospitalised; 3 booked

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

3 aides of Goldy Brar held

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

General trade, lower rent mooted for subway booths

Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Fire at Sunny Enclave post

Applications invited for green cracker sale licence

Malhotra city BJP president, replaces Sood

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

As winter nears, PMO reviews steps being taken to prevent air pollution in region

80 hi-tech cameras put up on Mumbai e-way

L-G ‘displeased’ at delay in enforcing industrial relocation scheme

Fire at Delhi plastic factory

France holds edu fair to attract Indian students

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

Basti Peer Daad STP to start next month, says Balbir Singh Seechewal

After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

No clarity yet on Jalandhar municipal elections

Ludhiana doc booked under NDPS Act

Paddy procurement: Minister assures hassle-free lifting, payment to farmers

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Giaspura Tragedy: Polluting industries get ‘clean chit’, NGT committee ‘fails’ to nail culprits

Four arrested by rural police in Dalla village murder case

Day after raid, 2 booked for running illegal de-addiction centre at village

Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Ward Watch: Traffic congestions in old city markets irk residents

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Punjabi University gets ‘A+’ NAAC accreditation

Athletics meet begins at NIS

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC passes 20 resolutions, approves Rs 3-cr works

Prof's behaviour can be termed bad, rude and obscene: Report

Youth arrested for murder of salon owner