Report card: AAP's Vikramjit Sahney records 100 per cent attendance in Rajya Sabha; Raghav Chadha raises key issues

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 31

A week after the winter session concluded, the members of Parliament (MPs) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Punjab dared to share their report cards.

Out of the seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP, Vikramjit Singh Sahney came out 1st with 100 per cent attendance. He is the one who didn’t miss a single day of the total 13 days of the session.

This is highest among his party MPs from Punjab. Sahney asked 21 questions on various issues including details of the MSP review committee.

He was followed by Raghav Chadha, who had 92 per cent attendance in the session. During the winter session, Chadha raised 25 questions, and participated in 11 debates.

An MP from Punjab, Chadha said, “I raised several key issues in Parliament: waiver of fees for pilgrims of Kartarpur Sahib, bringing gangsters from foreign shares, strongest punishment for sacrilege, and many others. This is the first time in the history (who said what in Parliament) that an MP himself (Raghav) is sharing his report card.”

Two AAP MPs, party’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak and cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh — reveals the record — had a poor show at the recently-concluded winter session.

Pathak had 54 per cent attendance while Harbhajan had 62 per cent attendance. Ironically, Pathak had raised only one question in the winter session and participated in only one debate. Harbhajan raised 20 questions in the session, however, he did not participate even in a single debate.

Environmentalist Balbir Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, recorded 92 per cent attendance in the session. Balbir Singh participated in 10 debates on various issues including: rising incidents of farmer’s suicide, declining mental health of the children and water wastage in the country.

Another AAP MP Sanjeev Arora, who had 69 per cent attendance, asked seven questions. Ashok Kumar Mittal, AAP MP, recorded 85 per cent attendance. Mittal participated in five debates and asked 19 questions.

