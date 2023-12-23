Report on Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke's disappearance released

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 22

After 31 years of mysterious disappearance and alleged murder of former Akal Takht Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, an inquiry report has been made public for the first time today.

The report, which was submitted to the SAD government in July 1999, was released by the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), an NGO.

The probe, ordered by the Punjab Government in 1998 following the allegations of extra-judicial killing of Kaunke, was carried out by then Additional Director General of Police (Security) BP Tiwari.

Wrongful confinement It will be appropriate to register an FIR on charges of wrongful confinement and falsification of records against Inspector Gurmeet Singh, then SHO, who was later promoted as DSP. The role of other cops and officials should also be investigated. —Probe Report

The report has raised questions over claims of the police and recommended FIR against the then Jagraon SHO Gurmeet Singh for wrongful confinement and falsification of records, besides further probe into the incident. It also recommended investigating the role of other cops and raised questions on the police claim that Kaunke had escaped from custody.

Though Kaunke was taken into custody, yet it could not be proved that he was tortured to death in the police custody, mentions the report.

“It would be appropriate to register an FIR on charges of wrongful confinement and falsification of records against Inspector Gurmeet Singh, the then SHO, who was later promoted as DSP. Role of other cops and officials should also be investigated,” the report concluded. The NGO submitted the report to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh yesterday.

In 1986, Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale’s nephew Jasbir Singh Rode was appointed Jathedar of Sikh’s temporal seat. As he was in the jail, the Sarbat Khalsa appointed Kaunke as acting Jathedar.

On December 20, 1992, Kaunke was picked up from his house by SHO Gurmeet, but due to untimely demise of his grandson, he was released following intervention of villagers. He was again arrested on December 25, 1992, and never came back. After allegedly keeping him in illegal confinement, he was shown arrested in a murder case on January 2, 1993, and later shown absconding from the police custody.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akal Takht #Sikhs