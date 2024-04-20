Malerkotla: Representatives cautioned against violation of electioneering guidelines

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 19

Election in-charges of various political parties fielding candidates at Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies in this region have been cautioned against violation of Election Commission guidelines during electioneering process till polling, which is scheduled to take place on June 1.

PRIOR APPROVAL FOR CAMPAIGNING The representatives were asked to submit their requisition for permission for various purposes, including helipad, helicopter, digital or video van, loud speaker, procession, air balloon, door to door campaign, banners, pamphlets or flags with their returning officers as certain minimum time was required for each application.

All the party leaders and workers have been asked to ensure that candidates and leaders undertaking their campaign don’t violate guidelines of Election Commission being received from time to time, failing which stern action would be taken against the candidate and his or her supporter found to commit default of any nature.

Government personnel too have been advised to ensure that all requisitions for necessary permissions and complaints are dealt within stipulated period.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi said a series of meetings had been held to sensitise representatives of various political parties launching candidates in the election about dos and don’ts regarding electioneering for Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib LS constituencies in the district.

“Besides organising a series of meetings at sub-division level, we have held detailed meetings with district-level leaders of various political parties launching or expected to launch candidates for Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib LS constituencies in this district. We have illustrated ECI guidelines in details in language of their choice, besides briefing consequences of violation of ECI guidelines and model code of conduct,” said DC Pallavi.

The candidates, probable candidates and their supporters were asked to submit their requisition for permission for various purposes including helipad, helicopter, digital or video van, loud speaker, procession, temporary office, air balloon, door to door campaign, banners, pamphlets or flags with their returning officers in time as a certain minimum time was required for each application.

The DEO cautioned the representatives of political parties that any hatred speech of any kind and utterance of derogatory, communal or casteist remarks during electioneering. “We have also asked them to get contents of all publicity material certified from district-level media certification and monitoring cell and ensure that no advertisement is inserted one day ahead of polling without prior approval,” said DC Pallavi.

