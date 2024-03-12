Reprieve for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in sacrilege case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Acting on a petition filed by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for handing over the 2015 sacrilege matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probe, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed proceedings related to him in the matter. The order comes as a reprieve to Ram Rahim.

Justice Vinod Bhardwaj of the high court also referred the matter to a larger Bench after formulating certain questions of law related to the probe in the case and certain other connected issues. The detailed judgment was not yet available. The trial of these cases was earlier pending before a court in Faridkot. But the apex court directed that the trial against Ram Rahim and seven others in three inter-linked cases of sacrilege would to be transferred from Faridkot to Chandigarh.

