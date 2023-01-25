 Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab’s tableau, BJP hits back : The Tribune India

Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab’s tableau, BJP hits back

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has also targeted Centre over the matter

Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab’s tableau, BJP hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, January 25

The ruling AAP and the BJP engaged in a war of words on Wednesday over non-inclusion of Punjab’s tableau in Republic Day Parade, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slamming the Centre, saying there cannot be anything more shameful than this.

Shortly after Mann’s statement, the BJP hit back, alleging that the state’s tableau was disqualified due to AAP’s government own “fault” as it presented the old one after making some modification.

In a video message, Mann said in the country’s freedom struggle, Punjab and Punjabis made 90 per cent contribution—be it Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra and thousands of unknown martyrs who made supreme sacrifices to give the country its independence.

“Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day not included this time. There cannot be anything more shameful than this. The BJP government has shown its mindset...,” Mann said.

He said the entire world wants to see Punjab’s rich culture and contribution of Punjabis towards the nation’s freedom struggle.

On Punjab’s tableau not being part of the Republic Day Parade, Mann said, “We strongly condemn this. Punjab cannot be overlooked at such events”.

It is painful, he said, adding that his party and government strongly condemn it.

“I want to ask BJP leaders from Punjab, including Capt Amarinder Singh and others, will they raise the issue why Punjab has been ignored at the Republic Day Parade. Probably, they do not have that much guts,” said Mann.

Reacting to Mann’s statement, Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma claimed that the tableau was “disqualified” because of the state government’s “fault”.

“They (the AAP government) took the old tableau after some modification (before a committee) then how it could have qualified,” he asked.

In a hurriedly held press conference, Sharma said all the states and ministries bring tableaus after doing a lot of hard work.

“If your tableau is disqualified, then whose fault was it? It is your fault. If Punjab’s tableau is not taking part tomorrow in Republic Day celebrations, then it is the fault of the CM,” alleged Sharma.

Reacting to the accusations, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said if the Punjab government had sent an old tableau, then how it could reach the second round. “Why did it not get disqualified in the first round itself,” he asked.

He said freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and others were highlighted in the tableau last time.

“But in the tableau this time, the Mann government had shown how Punjabis were making sacrifices at the border, Mai Bhago, symbol of Saragarhi battle and symbol of sacrifices of 10 lakh Punjabis during freedom struggle which was rejected by the BJP government,” said Kang.

A few days back, Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party and opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had targeted the BJP-led Central Government for “rejecting” the state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade.

Punjab’s Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said Punjab’s tableau always finds a place in events like the Republic Day Parade, through which the state presents its rich history and culture and the development it has made over the years.

He had said this time Punjab, through its tableau, was to present the history related to sacrifices made by Punjabis in the country’s freedom struggle.

“But the Centre deliberately stopped (the state) from presenting this (at R-Day parade),” he had said.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also targeted the Centre over the matter.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

2
Nation

Now, magistrate's nod not needed for 'living will'

3
Business

US-based firm Hindenburg alleges 'brazen' fraud by Adani; company calls it malicious, baseless

4
Nation

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

5
Nation

BharOS mobile operating system tested

6
Punjab

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

7
Nation

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

8
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

9
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

10
Punjab

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain, Kumara Mangalam Birla get Padma awards; see full list

Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain get Padma Vibhushan; see full list of awardees

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon among...

ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 unsung heroes featuring in list of Padma awardees this year; see full list

Unsung heroes: ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 honoured with Padma awards; see all names

Dilip Mahalanabis selected for Padma Vibhushan; 25 Padma Shr...

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

Dr Jaggi has authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani

Constitution makers’ vision has been guiding our Republic: President Murmu

Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu

'Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has evoked great response amo...

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Univ admn said no permission has been sought for the screeni...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

4-day police custody for drug peddler

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

NIA arrests Deepak Ranga, main shooter in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ in Mohali

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh courts complex: Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Delhi Police detains 4 students as SFI announces screening of BBC’s documentary on Jamia campus

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

Despite Chinese aggression, India's trade with Beijing rose by 50 per cent: Arvind Kejriwal

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala