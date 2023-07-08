Request PM Modi for RDF release: Vikramjit Singh Sahney to MPs

New Delhi, July 7
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has appealed to all MPs from Punjab to call upon the Prime Minister and requested him for his intervention to release the pending Rural Development Fund (RDF) to Punjab.
Sahney stated that this issue was relating to foodgrain procurement, farmers and development of rural areas in Punjab and should not be viewed from a political angle.
He said since decades, Punjab had been getting 3% Rural Development Fund and 3% market fee as it is a non-decentralised procurement state, which contributes 100% of the foodgrain procurement in the central pool.
