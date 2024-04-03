Rescue youths stranded in Russia: Preneet to Jaishankar

Patiala, April 2
BJP candidate Preneet Kaur today urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of Patiala youth and others caught in Russia-Ukraine war.
In a letter to the External Affairs Ministry, Preneet said, “Gurpreet Singh of Dakala village, Patiala, went to Russia on a tourist visa in January. He is among one of the seven Indian nationals who were captured by the Russian Armed Forces. Gurpreet was recruited into the army to fight against Ukraine.”
She said, “Gurpreet’s family belongs to economically weaker section and had gone to Russia in a hope to get a job. Recently, a video of these seven boys had gone viral.”
Preneet said, “I urge External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to immediately intervene and take up the matter with the Russian authorities to ensure safe return of all seven youths.”
