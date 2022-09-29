Researchers to focus on climate change

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 28

In a challenging attempt to reduce water scarcity and allied problems, Geomatics Engineering Laboratory (GEL), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has started working in the field of cryosphere studies.

The cryosphere is a place on Earth that contains the frozen parts of the planet. It includes snow and ice on land, ice caps, glaciers, permafrost and sea ice. This sphere helps maintain the planet’s climate by reflecting incoming solar radiation into space. The researchers mainly focus on understanding glaciers’ temporal changes and the current status in the Himalayas, using satellite imagery.

The GEL faculty-in-charge, Dr Reet Kamal Tiwari, said there was need for these studies to know exactly what was needed to be done to contain the melting of glaciers, other than reducing pollution, which was leading to climate change and resulting in the melting of glaciers at an alarming pace.

Dr Tiwari said to slow down the melting, we do not have a quick-fix apart from mitigating climate change through reducing emissions.

“Also, glaciological studies are important to minimise the hazards associated with glaciers, such as Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), a type of outburst flood caused by the failure of a dam containing a glacial lake,” he added.