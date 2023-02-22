Residences of two Lawrence Bishnoi’s accomplices raided

Abohar, February 21
Teams of the NIA raided the houses of two persons in Abohar. They are believed to have some connections with Lawrence Bishnoi, who belongs to Dutaranwali village.
A team raided the house of a youth, Naresh, in Model Town. He is reportedly jailed for his alleged involvement in some criminal cases.
Another team searched the house of Dalip Bishnoi, former sarpanch of Bishanpura village, who had served as district vice-president of the Shiromani Akali Dal and president of the Truck Operators Union during the 10-year rule of SAD in Punjab.
This was the second raid at his house in the past few months but Dalip was not present in the house. While the police cordoned off the house and the NIA carried a search for more than three hours, villagers said.
