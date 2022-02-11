Punjabis fed up of mafia rule: Raghav Chadha

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 10

AAP Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha today campaigned in favour of Sukhveer Singh Maisarkhana in Maur segment.

Chadha appealed to the electorate to vote for the AAP candidate. He said Punjabis were fed up with mafia rule of the Congress and the Akalis.

Chadha said people of Maur need an honest man like Maisarkhana, not a gangster.

He said, “Voting for Maisarkhana will give your children a safe and secure future. In the last 50 years, the Congress and the Akalis looted and ruined the state. For Punjab’s development, give a chance to the AAP. If we don’t do better work, we’ll not ask for votes next time.”

“Arvind Kejriwal does what he says. If the AAP government is formed in Punjab, all the guarantees announced by Kejriwal will be fulfilled.” —

