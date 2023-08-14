Muktsar villagers hold protest against drug menace

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 13

The Nasha Virodhi Committee of Fatuhiwala and Singhewala villages took out a protest march here today after two sons of a widowed farm labourer of Fatuhiwala village in Lambi Assembly died due to suspected drug overdose within a month. The protesters urged the government to take action against drug peddlers.

Charanjit Kaur’s 21-year-old son Chanan Singh died of overdose on July 7 and 19-year-old son Jaswinder Singh died on August 7. Her youngest son is also an addict. Her brother-in-law’s son is admitted to a de-addiction centre and the family is paying Rs 10,000 per month for his treatment. Charanjit today appealed to the government to help her in saving her youngest son.

#drug menace #Muktsar