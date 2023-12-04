Residents resent high sand prices in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, December 3

After opening of a legal quarry at Sukhera Bodla village in Jalalabad, Fazilka, buyers have levelled allegations of sand being sold at a higher price than fixed by the state government.

Last month, the Mining Department had opened this quarry for mining after a gap of several months.

Sunil Kumar, who came from Arniwala village to buy the sand on a tractor-trailer, alleged he had to shell out Rs 4,200 for 227 sq ft of material.

Charge rebutted Sand is being sold at Rs 5.5 per sq ft. No extra amount has been charged from any buyer. —Alok Chaudhary, District mining officer

He alleged he had to pay Rs 2,500 for sand, Rs 1,400 at weighing bridge, Rs 200 as labour charges and Rs 100 at a naka (rahdari).

Sunil claimed that he ended up paying more than Rs 18 per sq ft whereas the state government had fixed the price at Rs 5.5 per sq ft, excluding GST charges.

Another tractor-trailer owner, Sukhwinder Singh, alleged that he also paid Rs 2,700 for 150 sq ft material.

District Mining Officer Alok Chaudhary brushed aside the allegations and said the sand was being sold at Rs 5.5 per sq ft and no additional amount had been charged from any buyer.

He said this particular quarry was being operated as per the government guidelines and added that more pits would be made operational in near future.

AAP leader Mohinder Singh Kachura said he had brought the matter into the notice of higher authorities.

Meanwhile, Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna had also raised the issue of sand lying in the fields during the two-day winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The flooding in July had lead to sand deposits in the fields of 15 border villages, which caused inconvenience to farmers in sowing of wheat. The MLA pleaded in the Assembly that more time should be given to farmers to remove the sand.

