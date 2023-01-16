Residents take out protest march in Bathinda over attack on doctor

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 15

Irked over the attack on Dr Dinesh Bansal, owner of Raj Nursing Home, a private hospital located on Nat Road in Talwandi Sabo on Saturday night, doctors, medical practice association and many residents of the city today closed the market and took out a march in protest and staged a dharna at Khanda Chowk.

The protest ended after the police officials promised to nab the alleged accused in the case within 24 hours.

Reportedly, some miscreants entered the private hospital last night and shot Dr Bansal in the thigh.

He was seriously injured and is currently under treatment at a hospital.

AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur also participated in the protest and blamed the previous government for the law and order situation.

Talwandi Sabo DSP Buta Singh Gill reached the spot and assured the protesters that the persons responsible for the crime would be arrested within 24 hours.

The DSP said a case had been registered against the unknown assailants under various sections.

He said different police teams had been formed to nab the suspects.