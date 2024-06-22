Malerkotla: Residents vow to adopt yoga in their daily lives

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 21

Thousands of residents today vowed to adopt yoga in their day-to-day life with an intent to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi led the government personnel at Zakir Hussain stadium where a main yoga camp was held under the “CM di Yogshala”. A total of 200 yoga camps were held in the region.

Several camps were also organised under the banner of various social organisations associated with the Bhartiya Yog Sansthan.

The organisers said a steady rise in enthusiasm for yoga had been observed ever since June 21 was adopted as the International Yoga Day by the United Nations in 2014.

Illustrating this year’s theme – Yoga for self and society – Pallavi said yoga offered profound benefits to the individual and the society. “Yoga enhances physical health through increased flexibility, strength and balance, besides promoting mental well-being, reducing anxiety, stress and depression,” said Pallavi, adding that regular exercise under supervision of a certified yoga instructor fosters self- awareness and inner peace.

Contrary to earlier trends when only Hindus used to adopt yoga, members of all communities, including Sikhs, Muslims and Christians could be seen taking part in the “CM di Yogshala”.

On a wider scale, yoga encourages a culture of health and wellness. It brings people from all walks of life together and creates a sense of fraternity sharing similar purposes.

“Now that it has been established that yoga is a biological science and its benefits can be shared equally by the society, members of Muslim community have also started adopting it as an element of lifestyle,” said Sajjad Khan, a yoga enthusiast.

