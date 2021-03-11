Resolution passed for release of Sikh prisoners

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 13

A round table discussion with representatives of Sikh community organised by Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Iqbal Singh Lalpura, passed a resolution for release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jail for more than 25 years. The discussion was presided over by Union Minister of State for Minorities John Barla, and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Dushyant Gautam.

The resolution sought release of the prisoners who completed their term without getting involved in any other crime and are more than 50 years old.

Several representatives of Sikh community and other people from Punjab and Haryana took part in the discussions.

In a separate resolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was appreciated for "helping Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular by organising 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 6, 2022 at Red Fort".

Also, the participants unanimously appreciated the Centre with regard to construction of road from Chakk Nanaki (Sri Anandpur Sahib) to Baba Bakala and Amritsar and widening of about 60 km road from Sri Anantpur Sahib to Banga via Garh Shankar for which foundation stone has been laid by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.