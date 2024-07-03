Resolve grievances of farmers: Harsimrat Badal

Chandigarh, July 2
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today appealed to the Centre to resolve all grievances of farmers through dialogue and give them representation in the MSP Committee as promised.
The Bathinda MP, speaking on the President’s Address in Parliament, also made a fervent appeal to the Centre for the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, saying the latter was the only state which did not have control on its capital.
Speaking on the need to address the grievances of farmers, Harsimrat said when the farmers had called off the stir on the borders of Delhi, they had been given an assurance that all their demands would be considered sympathetically and a committee would be formed to make the MSP a legal entity.
“This is yet to be done and instead farmers were tear-gassed by the Haryana Police and one of them was even martyred when they tried to proceed to Delhi to remind the Centre about the promises made to them some months back,” she said.
Warring seeks justice for Sidhu Moosewala
PPCC chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Raja Warring on Monday raised the issue of farmers and the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Parliament. “When will his family get justice? Warring sought to know. Questioning the Centre over the alleged atrocities at Haryana borders on farmers,, Warring said no action had been taken against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had issued threat to Moosewla’s father and claimed the responsibility for singer’s murder during an interview from a jail.
