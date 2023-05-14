Respect people’s mandate: Congress

PTI

Chandigarh, May 13

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring conceded defeat in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday and congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and its candidate Sushil Rinku for their victory.

“We humbly accept people’s mandate! I thank party workers, volunteers, supporters and the entire @INCPunjab leadership for the hard work and efforts put in by them for the #JalandharByElection. I congratulate Sushil Rinku and AAP for the victory,” Warring tweeted.

The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur’s husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Nineteen candidates had contested the Jalandhar byelection, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent.