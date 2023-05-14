Respect people’s mandate: Congress

Chandigarh, May 13
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring conceded defeat in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Saturday and congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party and its candidate Sushil Rinku for their victory.
“We humbly accept people’s mandate! I thank party workers, volunteers, supporters and the entire @INCPunjab leadership for the hard work and efforts put in by them for the #JalandharByElection. I congratulate Sushil Rinku and AAP for the victory,” Warring tweeted.
The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur’s husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Nineteen candidates had contested the Jalandhar byelection, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...