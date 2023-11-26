 Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

Bathinda air continues to remain ‘poor’

Respite after 34 days, farm fires drop to 37 in Punjab

The largest number of incidents were reported on November 5 this year, when 3,230 farm fires had been recorded. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 25

For the first time after 34 days, the farm fire count has dropped below 100. As many as 37 farm fire cases were reported from across the state on Saturday. Fazilka logged the highest 17 active fire events, seven were reported in Muktsar and five in Moga.

Three fire incidents were reported from Ferozepur and Sangrur. Bathinda and Faridkot reported one case each. The number of districts where fire events were reported have reduced to seven.

It was on October 22 that the state had witnessed 30 fire events following which the farm fires headed north. Stubble burning reached its peak on November 5 when 3,230 farm fire events were reported across the state.

Due to overcast conditions, only six farm fires could be detected on November 9. However, experts said that the actual number was higher.

For the past week, the majority of farm fires are being reported from Fazilka and Moga and stray farm fire incidents are being reported from the rest of the districts.

While 191 fire events were reported in the state on Friday, 205 cases were reported on Thursday.

Bathinda continues to remain the most-polluted city of the state with an average AQI of 315 followed by Jalandhar (250), Mandi Gobindgarh (242) Amritsar (220), Ludhiana (207), Khanna (174) and Patiala (165).

