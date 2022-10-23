Respond to relocation plan in 4 weeks, Meghalaya High Court tells residents of Punjabi Lane

PTI

Shillong, October 22

The Meghalaya High Court has directed the residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong to respond to the government’s plan to relocate them within a month.

A Division Bench directed the Harijan Panchayat Committee to respond to the proposal of the state government to relocate 342 families within four weeks.

Panel assessing the proposal Since the respondent committee says it is assessing the proposal, the respondents are requested to respond to the proposal within four weeks. Let the matter appear two months hence. Meghalaya High Court

The court said the state government had submitted a proposal along with the blueprint for relocation and it had been forwarded to the Harijan Panchayat Committee.

“Since the respondent committee says it is assessing the proposal, the respondents are requested to respond to the proposal within the next four weeks. Let the matter appear two months hence,” the Bench said. The next hearing will be held on February 16.

On September 29, the state government had presented the blueprint to the Harijan Panchayat Committee during a meeting. As per the proposed plan, multi-storey flats will be constructed at the site of the official quarters of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) for the relocation of the 342 families.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state government had rejected the Harijan Panchayat Committee’s demand that 200 square metres of land be provided to each of the 342 families, while also bearing the cost of construction of their houses.

The Meghalaya Government decided to relocate the “illegal settlers” — mainly Sikhs who have been living in the area for generations — on the recommendation of a high-level committee.

The Harijan Panchayat Committee, formed in June 2018, was tasked to resolve the decades-old land dispute in the area after violent clashes between the Khasis and Sikhs.