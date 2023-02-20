Restaurant manager killed by wedding party after minor tiff in Fatehgarh Sahib; groom, six others booked

Tribune News Service

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 20

A minor collision between two cars led to a brawl, which claimed the life of a restaurant manager at Lakhanpur village in Khamano block today.

The deceased has been identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of Lakhanpur. He was manager at Katani Restaurant, Khamano.

SP (investigation) Digvijay Kapil said a wedding party was returning along with the bride to their native Lakhanpur village. When they reached the village, the car of a wedding guest touched the Toyota Corolla car of restaurant manager Baljit Singh. This led to an argument followed by a scuffle.

Baljit left the place in his car but he was chased by the groom, his cousin and friends. They soon caught him, dragged him out of the car and allegedly thrashed him mercilessly with baseball bat. Baljit was later rushed to Khamano Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have booked the bridegroom, his brother, a serving Army personnel, who was on leave, and five of their associates under Sections 302, 148, 149 of the IPC.

“On the statement of Bachitar Singh, brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case against seven persons including groom Harpreet Singh, Inderjit Singh, Malagar Singh, Sartaj Singh, Gurjant Singh, all residents of Lakhanpur village, Jagjit Singh, along with an unknown person,” said the SP.

He said the six alleged accused were able to make good their escape, while one accused has been arrested. He said the police are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused and a lookout notice has been issued.

