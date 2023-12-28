Restrict Sikh bodies’ access to Takht on spl occasions: Panel

Amritsar, December 27
The SGPC has recommended restrictions on the entry of representatives of Sikh organisations to Akal Takht on special occasions.
Against this backdrop, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has directed the SGPC to scrutinise the chaos created during the ‘Bandi Chhor Divas’ on November 12 when a Nihang gained access to Akal Takht ‘faseel’ (podium) when the Jathedar left the spot after delivering his customary public address.
Breaking the ‘maryada’, the Nihang took the microphone and started addressing the public. The most objectionable point was that he demanded on the public address system that the Jathedars should have been appointed from Nihang organisations only. As per norms, only Akal Takht Jathedar has the right to address from the ‘faseel’ of Takht.
“A report was submitted to Akal Takht with a recommendation that the customary ceremony of honouring the Nihangs and other organisations on special occasions should be held outside the precincts of theTakht. The final call will be taken by the five High Priests,” said SGPC secretary Partap Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens
Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...
One lakh tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, say police
The Shimla SP says the department is monitoring the traffic ...
MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities
Cautions students against opting for such courses