Restrict Sikh bodies’ access to Takht on spl occasions: Panel

Amritsar, December 27

The SGPC has recommended restrictions on the entry of representatives of Sikh organisations to Akal Takht on special occasions.

Against this backdrop, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has directed the SGPC to scrutinise the chaos created during the ‘Bandi Chhor Divas’ on November 12 when a Nihang gained access to Akal Takht ‘faseel’ (podium) when the Jathedar left the spot after delivering his customary public address.

Breaking the ‘maryada’, the Nihang took the microphone and started addressing the public. The most objectionable point was that he demanded on the public address system that the Jathedars should have been appointed from Nihang organisations only. As per norms, only Akal Takht Jathedar has the right to address from the ‘faseel’ of Takht.

“A report was submitted to Akal Takht with a recommendation that the customary ceremony of honouring the Nihangs and other organisations on special occasions should be held outside the precincts of theTakht. The final call will be taken by the five High Priests,” said SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

