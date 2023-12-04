Results hint at Lok Sabha poll outcome, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has been dealt a resounding defeat in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, scheduled to be held next year.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Athawale said the poll results were a prelude to the 2024 General Elections and added that it once again proved the mettle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Mounting attack on the Congress, he said the Prime Minister named the old Parliament building as Samvidhan Sadan, showing his commitment towards the Constitution.

He said Modi celebrated the 125th Jyanti of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at a grand level and several memorials in his memory are being raised in different parts of the country.

