Resume Sachkhand train: Fatehgarh Sahib MP to Railway Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh here today met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to restart the Sachkhand Express and other trains, including Amritsar-Bandra Express, Amritsar-Dehradun Express, Jammu Tawi Express and Hemkund Express.

Amar Singh told the minister that these trains were diverted during the Covid lockdown and despite repeated assurances from the Railways, the diverted trains had not been restarted.

The MP said when religious fairs and other events took place, special trains were run by the government. But the opposite had been done for Fatehgarh Sahib constituency through diversion of crucial trains that brought lakhs of devotees to the annual Shaheedi Zor Mela, he complained.

In a statement, Amar Singh said connecting Raikot by rail line with Fatehgarh Sahib was also discussed. The minister promised to get a feasibility survey done at the earliest, he said.