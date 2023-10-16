 Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA : The Tribune India

RS member from Punjab says every second home in Punjab has one or other family member in Canada

Vikramjit Singh Sahney. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, October 16

Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to resume visa services for Canadian citizens of Indian origin, who do not have Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

In a statement on Monday, Sahney said that he has been receiving numerous request every day from Indian diaspora specially Punjabis regarding their inability to get Indian visa for family exigencies.

“Every second home in Punjab has one or other family member in Canada,” he said.

Sahney said the non-issuance of visa to the people of Indian origin in Canada will cause a lot of hardship to them.

“In case of staff shortage in Indian missions, granting of e-visas can be considered,” he added.

India in September “suspended till further notice” its visa services in Canada.

The move comes amid the escalating diplomatic row that erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India has rejected the charge as absurd.

