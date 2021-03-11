Resume work under PM Awas Yojana: Union

Mansa, April 30
Members of the SC community and a construction workers’ union submitted a memorandum to Cabinet Minister Dr Vijay Singla, demanding resumption of work under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the district.
Union president Sukhpal Singh Chouhan said, “The Cabinet Minister has assured us that he would soon bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and try to get the matter resolved at the earliest.”
