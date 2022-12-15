Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia assured Lok Sabha on Thursday that resumption of flights to Adampur (near Jalandhar) is being considered.

Answering a querry raised by Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Scindia said there were three routes from Adampur under the Udaan scheme.

“The viability gap funding was for three years which had ended. Fresh round of bidding will be done and we will speak to the airlines to include Adampur in this,” he said.

#jyotiraditya scindia