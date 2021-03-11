Abohar: Retd JE killed in clash over property, 7 held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 22

A 70-year-old man was killed and several others injured in a clash over a land dispute at Nihalkhera village last evening. Seven persons have been arrested in this connection. Nine persons from both sides were injured and were taken to the Civil Hospital.

The deceased, identified as Mangat Ram Sharma, had retired as a junior engineer from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Fazilka SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu visited the hospital and issued necessary instructions. On the statement of Hansraj, nephew of the deceased, the police today booked more than two dozen persons under Sections 302, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

Those booked include Rajinder Kumar, Raman Kumar, Mohinder Sharma, Sham Lal, Gaurav Raman, Pankaj Kumar, Gaurav and his father Kulwant, Lila Dhar, Ram Krishan, Vinod, Bhana Ram, Jatinder Kumar, Monica, Sapna, Kulbhushan, Dhanna Ram, Sanjay Kumar, Shashikant and six unidentified persons.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. The nephew of the deceased had been referred to Faridkot. Preliminary probe indicated the clash was triggered following a dispute over wheat harvesting on a piece of land.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has demanded inclusion of Section 307 in the FIR. —