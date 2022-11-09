SGPC poll today: Rethink decision to contest, Sukhbir Badal asks Bibi Jagir Kaur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

While the battle lines have been drawn for the elections to the coveted post of president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) tomorrow, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has appealed to expelled SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur to review her decision of contesting against SAD candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Sukhbir was here to hold a meeting with SGPC members ahead of the poll for the post of president, office-bearers and the executive body. A meeting of the members is scheduled at Teja Singh Samundri Hall for tomorrow.

He accused the BJP-led Central Government and the state AAP government of interfering in the Sikh affairs and attempting to wrest control of the SGPC to weaken the SAD.

He asked Bibi Jagir Kaur “not to stab the SAD in the back” at the behest of “outside” parties and instead contribute to strengthening the SGPC and the SAD, as she had been doing earlier.

“I appeal to Bibi Jagir Kaur to do a rethink on her move in the morning and let Dhami saheb win unanimously,” he said.

Asked about the challenge posed by her for the SAD candidate and how many members would come up openly in support of Dhami, he said, “I don’t see her as a challenge. I held a detailed discussion with the members, who are set to support Dhami saheb. I believe he will register a historic win,” he said.

Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur is fully confident of her win. She says around 90 members have already shown solidarity with her. “This number could be more by the morning. Most of them are hesitant to come out openly for fear of ‘backlash’ from the party leadership. It has been a routine that any member who raises a voice or points out wrong moves of the party faces ouster,” she said.

On the other hand, Dhami said, “I am quite sure that this contest will be a one-sided affair in my favour.”

In 2021-2022, Dhami had replaced Bibi Jagir Kaur as the SGPC chief and his tenure as the 44th president of the Sikh body remained non-controversial.

About the House

Generally, the SGPC House comprises 191 members, including 15 co-opted members, five Takht jathedars and the Golden Temple head granthi

As many as 170 are elected through ballot papers; the 15 co-opted members, jathedars and the head granthi have no voting rights

At present, the House comprises 157 members; as many as 26 members have died, while two — Sucha Singh Langah and Sharanjit Singh — had already resigned from the membership

