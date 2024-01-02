 Retired judge to probe charges against ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Retired judge to probe charges against ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya

Retired judge to probe charges against ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya

Was accused of giving security to PO, keeping 40 guards with himself

Retired judge to probe charges against ex-DGP Chattopadhyaya

Sidharth Chattopadhyaya



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, January 1

The government today decided to hand over the probe into charges against ex-DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya to a retired judge. The former DGP was accused of giving security to a rape accused proclaimed offender (PO) and keeping 40 gunmen for his own security in violation of the rules.

‘Victim of vicious campaign’

  • Ex-DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya said he was the victim of a vicious campaign as he had exposed the drugs smugglers’ network. The person given the security was not a PO at that time and, moreover, he was given security by the previous DGPs too
  • On the allegation of keeping 40 security guards during and after he was shifted from the post, Chattopadhyaya said he had never sought any special security and it was the government which provided him the guards

Sources said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had issued directions for the probe by a retired judge instead of options of appointing a retired IAS or IPS officer for it.

Chattopadhyaya, during his tenure as Punjab DGP for about a month between December 2021 and January 2022, had allegedly provided police security to VP Singh of Ferozepur. He was allegedly a proclaimed offender in a rape case. The ex-DGP was earlier chargesheeted in the same matter.

Sources said the inquiry had been ordered following his reply to the chargesheet. The inquiry officer would ascertain the facts as per the charges against the ex-DGP and the counter-claims made by him.

The inquiry officer would also probe if the ex-DGP had violated rules to keep 40 security guards.

The ex-DGP said he was a victim of a vicious campaign as he had exposed the drugs smugglers’ network. “The person given the security was not a PO at that time and, moreover, he was given police security by the previous DGPs too,” he said.

On the allegation of keeping 40 security guards during and after he was shifted from the post of DGP, Chattopadhyaya said he had never sought any special security and it was the government which provided him the guards. “I am sure the inquiry will bring out the truth,” he said.

The ex-DGP has remained in the thick of controversies. He had been indicted for the serious lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Punjab in January 2022. He had been given a show-cause notice in that case and is yet to reply to the charges. He had sought the record of the security detail for submitting his reply.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

3
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

4
World

Japan lowers its tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after a series of earthquakes

5
Punjab

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

7
Haryana

Severe cold conditions, dense fog to continue in Punjab, Haryana in next 2 days: IMD

8
Punjab

Vijoy Kumar Singh assumes office as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Diaspora

US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts

10
Trending

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim hides his face as he gets clicked with 'good friend' Palak Tiwari on New Year Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

3 shot, 5 hurt in Manipur’s Thoubal, curfew clamped again in 5 districts

3 shot, 5 hurt in Manipur’s Thoubal, curfew clamped again in 5 districts

Four vehicles torched, CM appeals for peace

Haryana doctors say govt agreed to some demands, positive on others

Haryana doctors say govt agreed to some demands, positive on others

The doctors' body says it is hopeful of a positive outcome a...

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects

India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

Moosewala case ‘kingpin’ Goldy designated terrorist

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare

6 killed as strong quakes jolt Japan, trigger tsunami scare


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

96 challaned for drunken driving in Chandigarh

344 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

Delhi-NCR air quality improves, Centre revokes stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Tajpur’s star studded Christmas event triggers controversy

AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at sangeet sammelan for past 27 years

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala