Retired Justice Sant Prakash to head state rights panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

The state government has decided to appoint Justice Sant Prakash (retd) as a Chairperson of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC).

As many as 18 applications were received by the government for the post, which was lying vacant for around seven months. The applications were examined by a three-member team comprising Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

More than 10,600 cases are still pending with the Commission.