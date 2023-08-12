Retired Sikh IAS officer Vijay Satbir Singh to look after Nanded gurdwara affairs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

Following the protests from the Sikh community over the appointment of a non-Sikh as the administrator for the Takht Sachkhand Sahib Nanded, Maharashtra, the government today appointed Vijay Satbir Singh, a former IAS officer, as the new administrator.

The Sikh community had earlier protested the appointment of Abhijit Rajendra Raut, a non-Sikh, as they wanted someone well-versed with the customs and beliefs of the Sikh faith.

The gurdwara is one of the five high seats of authority of the Sikhs and was built between 1830 and 1839.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa of the BJP today led a delegation to meet Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was accompanied by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon.

Sirsa told The Tribune over a call that the orders had been issued. The office of Fadnavis tweeted that the request of the delegation was accepted and the order had been issued for Vijay Satbir Singh’s appointment.

The SGPC executive committee had passed a resolution against the appointment of a non-Sikh as the administrator. SAD president, Delhi Unit, Paramjit Singh Sarna said, “The appointment of a non-Sikh administrator is like playing with the sentiments of the Sikh and interfering in their internal affairs.”

Manjit Singh GK, former president of DSGMC, had said the government must immediately get elections conducted of the gurdwara.

