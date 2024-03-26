Returning from Holi fair, woman, 6-yr-old daughter killed in road crash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, March 26
A woman and her daughter were killed while her husband was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Kamluh village on the Hajipur-Mukerian road here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place when the family was returning from a Holi fair at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Muskan (33) and her daughter Harman (6), residents of Bahupur in Gurdaspur district, they said.
Muskan's husband, Ravi Kumar, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, police said.
The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian for postmortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Recently, India summoned a German envoy to protest against h...
AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station
Meanwhile, BJP also held protest in the national capital dem...
Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide
Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed du...
From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics
Last week, the AAP national convener, issued directions to M...
‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row
'Mulling legal action', says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur