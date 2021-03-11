Punjab revenue officers on six-day leave to protest suspension of two colleagues

Chandigarh, May 31
The Punjab Revenue Officers Association has decided to proceed on a six-day mass casual leave to protest the suspension of their colleagues yesterday.
All district revenue officers, tehsildars and naib tehsildars have decided to proceed on mass casual leave from June 1 to 6 to protest the suspension of Jeevan Garg, Sub-Registrar, Ludhiana, and Harminder Singh, Sub-Registrar, Hoshiarpur, yesterday.
The services of the two officers were placed under suspension for registering documents without a no-objection certificate, which the association claims was not required. A meeting of the association was held today where the decision to go on mass casual leave was taken, said association president Gurdev Singh Dham.
The association also apologised to public for inconvenience caused owing to the leave.
