  Punjab
Revenue officials ready for duty in LS election

Photo for representation. File photo



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 21

Government personnel working at various revenue offices of the region have announced that they would extend full cooperation in maintaining the sanctity and integrity of the democratic process of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled to take place in the state on June 1.

Though diligent compliance with directions of the Election Commission will be the top priority during election period, earnest efforts will be made to continue routine work, assured the personnel.

However, the personnel who were not paid remuneration for election duties performed during previous election shave urged the Election Commission of India to get their dues paid without delay. This, they said, would motivate them to work enthusiastically.

Office-bearers and activists of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association led by state president Sukhcharan Singh Channi said they would leave no stone unturned to get the guidelines of the Election Commission implemented in letter and spirit during the election.

“We have asked members of our outfit to make the election duty a top priority even though routine work will be continued as usual,” said Channi, maintaining that several tehsildars and naib-tehsildars had gone to the extent of rescheduling their family functions and travel plans in view of the exigency of a prolonged election process in Punjab.

Channi further said that he had sought the intervention of Election Commission in releasing the remuneration for Punjab Assembly election duties, which is still pending.

“It is pertinent to mention that the same (remuneration) for 2022 Assembly election is pending even after two years. In this situation, it is very hard to work round the clock with enthusiasm during Lok Sabha election,” read a communiqué sent by Channi to Punjab Election Commission.

Revenue Patwar Union Punjab, led by state president Harvir Singh Dhindsa, has also come forward to persuade its members to perform their duties diligently during the election period when they would be extra busy due to the wheat harvesting season.

“We have impressed upon the members of our union to ensure that election duties and routine work are undertaken simultaneously,” said Dhindsa.

