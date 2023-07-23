Revenue officials to go on strike

Chandigarh, July 22
In reaction to alleged misbehaviour with a tehsildar by AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha, the Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association today announced to go on an indefinite strike from Monday.
Members of the unions said they would do only emergency work. The controversy started after Chadha visited the tehsil office and found that people were being overcharged for routine works and found the middlemen in the office.
