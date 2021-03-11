Revenue staff calls off strike after Revenue Minister Jimpa’s assurance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Revenue Department employees on Wednesday called off their strike following the assurance given by the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa held a meeting with Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association here at Punjab Civil Secretariat-1.

The Revenue Minister assured the representatives of the association that all their demands would be considered sympathetically and detailed instructions regarding NoCs would be issued shortly, so that they wouldn’t have any confusion during the registration process.

The representatives assured the minister to immediately return to work for providing hassle-free services to public.

Jimpa said that the Bhagwant Mann Government is committed to working for the welfare of the employees and it will try to resolve the issues of the revenue officers’ association at the earliest.