Revenue up 18% from sale of stamp paper

Chandigarh, October 22
Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said there has been an 18.50 per cent increase in income from the sale of stamp papers and registration of land/properties in September 2022 as compared to September 2021.
Giving the details, the Revenue Minister said from September 1 to September 30, an income of Rs 301.65 crore was deposited to the treasury under the head “stamp and registration”. He said this was 18.50 per cent more than September 2021. In the year 2021, the income was Rs 254.54 crore.
Jimpa said, “We also registered a 21.87 per cent increase in revenue from the sale of stamp papers and registration in August 2022 as compared to August 2021.”
He said keeping in mind the instructions issued by the Chief Minister, all work in the Revenue Department was being done according to rules and regulations.
