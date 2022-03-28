Revisit change in rules for UT staff: Oppn

Chandigarh, March 27
Senior Akali leader Daljit Cheema today asked the Centre to reconsider its decision to impose central government rules on the employees of Chandigarh, saying it went against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act.
“This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab forever. After changes in BBMB rules, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab,” he said. Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said it was a “dictatorial” decision of the BJP government to usurp the rights of Punjab over control of Chandigarh. “It belongs to Punjab and this unilateral decision is not only a direct attack on federalism, but also on Punjab’s share of 60 per cent control over the UT,” said Khaira. —
