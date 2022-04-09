Rid state of outlaws: CM to task force

Chandigarh, April 8
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the anti-gangster task force to rid the state of rogue elements and restore people’s faith in the law and order machinery.
Chairing a meet with DGP VK Bhawra this afternoon, CM Mann reiterated his government’s commitment to wiping out the menace, saying the task force would be empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate