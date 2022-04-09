Rid state of outlaws: CM to task force

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the anti-gangster task force to rid the state of rogue elements and restore people’s faith in the law and order machinery.

Chairing a meet with DGP VK Bhawra this afternoon, CM Mann reiterated his government’s commitment to wiping out the menace, saying the task force would be empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds. —