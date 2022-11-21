 Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief : The Tribune India

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

The infighting in Congress has intensified post announcement of new District Congress Committee (DCC) president for Bathinda (Urban) on Saturday late evening. - File photo



Bathinda, November 20

The infighting in Congress has intensified post announcement of new District Congress Committee (DCC) president for Bathinda (Urban) on Saturday late evening.

Last night, former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s brother-in-law Jaijeet Singh Johal Jojo rejected the appointment of Rajan Garg as Bathinda (Urban) District Congress Committee president and he also took a dig at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in this regard.

Manpreet factor

All appointments are being made while taking one thing into consideration that if workers oppose Manpreet Badal they will get party positions. Very unfortunate. Jaijeet Singh Johal Jojo, Congress activist

Jojo’s protest

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring has given me the responsibility of the sewadar of Bathinda (Urban). Jojo’s protest is against the party high command order. Rajan Garg, President, DCC (Urban), Bathinda

Johal posted on his social media handle, “The decision to appoint Rajan Garg as District Congress Committee president of Bathinda (Urban) has been taken without considering workers’ advice. Thirtyfour municipal councillors and former block presidents, ex-presidents and workers had recommended the name of Mohan Lal Jhumbha for the post. This decision has been taken as Rajan is close to Raja Warring and he is openly opposing us.”

He further stated in the post, “All appointments are being made while taking one thing into consideration that if they oppose Manpreet Singh Badal they will get party positions. Very unfortunate. I oppose this move. I will work for the party but not under Rajan Garg. Time is to unify the Congress and not divide it.”

Reacting strongly to the views, newly appointed Bathinda (Urban) District Congress Committee president Rajan Garg today posted on his social media handle in which he targeted Jaijeet Johal.

Garg’s post states, “Congress president Raja Warring has given me the responsibility of the chief sewadar of Bathinda (Urban) under his new team as per the orders of the All India Congress Committee. Jojo’s protest is against order of the Congress and the party high command.”

Garg further stated, “Jojo opposed Malikarjan Kharge when he became the party president. He also opposed Amrinder Singh Raja Warring when he became Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president. He protested against Harwinder Singh Laddu and Balraj Singh Pakka when both became block presidents. Today he is protesting when I got a chance to serve the party.”

Garg’s post also stated, “Jojo does not even have the basic party membership. What right does he have to oppose the party guidelines?”

“There is only one reason for Manpreet Badal's defeat and that is he looted and bullied the people in Punjab. Due to this, then senior leaders Jagroop Singh Gill, Raj Nambardar and others were forced to leave the Congress,” Garg claimed.

Garg said, “I request the Congress high command to check what work such elements have done for the party during the testing times in the last eight months.”

Garg further said, “Those who oppose the Congress should stop doing so. Otherwise, I will not hesitate to ask the party high command to take appropriate action against them.”

