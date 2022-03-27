Right policy must to boost mustard cultivation in Punjab, Haryana

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, March 26

Lack of policy support and intervention for oilseed in the last few decades has seriously compromised the edible oil security. However, with growing dependence on imports, there is a dire need to boost domestic production by incentivising farmers, which can be possible by introducing right policy and Punjab and Haryana can play a significant role.

Need of the hour Ensure higher returns to farmers compared to wheat

Formulate National Mustard Policy

Allow exports in bulk

Need to create Mustard Oil Development Board

Currently, India’s total consumption of edible oils is about 230 lakh tonne, of which domestic production stands at 100 lakh tonne. The deficit of 130 lakh tonne is met through import. In such a scenario, Punjab and Haryana can play a significant role in increasing oilseed production, especially mustard, a native crop with high oil content (38-43%) and wide acceptability across the nation. Currently, around 8.20 lakh hectares are under mustard cultivation in these two states.

Atul Chaturvedi, who heads the Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA), says: “It’s time to promote oilseed cultivation, especially mustard, in these frontline states. If we ensure higher returns to farmers compared to wheat, there is no reason why they will not shift. Assured offtake will also have to be guaranteed.” According to industry experts and scientists, as a start, a few districts in these states may be encouraged to divert land to these crops and also procurement at assured price may be guaranteed.

The likely rise in mustard seed production will result in higher mustard oil output. As a result, the overall edible oil import will decline.

“The prevailing situation makes it imperative for the government to formulate a National Mustard Policy. Farmers, who are key stakeholders, need to be one of the main areas of focus in the proposed policy. It should also explore the possibilities of significantly expanding the area under cultivation,” says Vivek Puri, promoter of P Mark Mustard Oil. Experts feel another important policy measure can be to allow the export of branded mustard oil in bulk. Further, the rollout of a policy requires infrastructure, supporting systems and networking capabilities. For this, the industry recommends the constitution of a Mustard Oil Development Board.