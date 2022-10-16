RIMC top government boarding school

Chandigarh, October 15
Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, has been ranked as the top institute among government boarding schools in the country for 2022-23.
RIMC is an inter-service category-A establishment, administered through the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence.
In addition, Army Public School, Dagshai, and Rashtriya Military School, Chail, both in Himachal Pradesh, have been ranked sixth and ninth, respectively. Army Public Schools are controlled by the Army Welfare Education Society, while the military schools are administrated by the Directorate-General of military training at the Army headquarters.
The schools were adjudged on 14 parameters, including the quality of faculty, curriculum, attention to students, infrastructure, co-curricular activities, parental involvement, leadership and management.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...