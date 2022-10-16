RIMC top government boarding school

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, has been ranked as the top institute among government boarding schools in the country for 2022-23.

RIMC is an inter-service category-A establishment, administered through the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence.

In addition, Army Public School, Dagshai, and Rashtriya Military School, Chail, both in Himachal Pradesh, have been ranked sixth and ninth, respectively. Army Public Schools are controlled by the Army Welfare Education Society, while the military schools are administrated by the Directorate-General of military training at the Army headquarters.

The schools were adjudged on 14 parameters, including the quality of faculty, curriculum, attention to students, infrastructure, co-curricular activities, parental involvement, leadership and management.